Srinagar, August 26: A portion of a bridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Gadigarh area on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the region. According to a video released by ANI, the bridge is seen collapsing in a dramatic manner as the heavy flow of water makes it weak. People standing on the other part of the bridge, which was intact, were seen capturing the dramatic visuals of the incident. The region has been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days. The weather office had forecast moderate to heavy rainfall till Thursday in most parts of the Union Territory.

A flood-like situation has prevailed in Rajouri district as Saktoh and Dharhali rivers are overflowing following heavy rainfall in the region. Owing to heavy rainfall and landslides in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) continued to remain shut on Wednesday. The clearance work following landslide and heavy rains is underway in the area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Gujarat Rains: Newly-Built Bridge Collapses in Bamnasa Village of Junagadh Following Heavy Rainfall; See Pics. Here's the tweet: #WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapses, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/MPwTGefF8D — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020 On Tuesday, three members of a family were among four killed in separate incidents of landslides in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports inform that the three had gone to the area for cattle grazing and had set up their shelter near the mouth of a natural cave. Several of their animals were also killed in the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).