Jammu And Kashmir: SPO & Civilian Killed By Terrorists in Wapora Area of Baramulla District; Search Operation Underway

Baramulla, March 4: A special police officer (SPO) and a civilian were killed by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident took place Warpora area of Sopore city in the district. The SPO has been identified as Wajahat Ahmad. Another SPO also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to a report published in India Today, the SPO died on the spot, while the civilian was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The terrorists reportedly opened fire when the police party was conducting a search of the area.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area. A search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists who are believed to be hiding in a nearby village. The civilian killed in the attack has been identified as Umer Subhan. More details are still awaited.

Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam district of the union territory. The security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in Dooniwara area after receiving the inputs about the presence of terrorist. The encounter erupted after the terrorists opened fire on the forces. No casualties have been reported till now.