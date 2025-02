Srinagar, February 3: An ex-serviceman and his wife were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. Kashmir: Ex-Army Soldier, Wife, and Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kulgam.

The terrorists fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his wife in the Behibagh area of the district, they said, adding that the injured couple has been rushed to a hospital. Further details are awaited.