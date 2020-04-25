Jammu & Kashmir Govt Issues Clarification on MHA's 'Shops and Establishments' Order; Read What's Open and Closed

Closed shops | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 25: The government of Jammu & Kashmir issued a statement on Saturday to clarify what will remain open and closed in view of the latest Home Ministry order on lockdown relaxation. Standalone shops and those located in residential complexes will be allowed to function, the order clarified. The curbs, however, would continue in areas declared as containment zones or COVID-19 hotspots. Kerala, Goa Implement MHA Order to Allow Opening of Shops With 50% Strength Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

As per the J&K government's clarification on the MHA order, all commercial shops barring certain exceptions will be allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas, provided they are not located in market clusters or shopping complexes. The shops located in single-brand or multi-brand malls would also remain closed.

What Remains Open

Essential services shops including grocery stores, dairies.

Commercial shops located in non-COVID-19 hotspots.

Commercial shops which are not located in market clusters.

Shops not based in shopping malls.

Medical stores in all areas.

What Remains Closed

Gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks.

Sports complexes, theatres, bars, auditoriums.

Cinema halls, malls, restaurants and eateries with sit-in facilities.

Barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours.

Malls, shopping complexes, assembly halls and places of worship.

Read Order Issued by J&K Govt

Jammu and Kashmir govt has issued a notification clarifying "shops and establishments that shall be allowed to operate in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs' order." pic.twitter.com/nNZ3qrzAif — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The Home Ministry, late on Friday, issued an order permitting states and union territories to allow shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act to remain open in areas not declared as COVID-19 containment zones. The shops must function with 50 percent of their workforce strength. The measures are part of the decisions enacted by the Centre to gradually open the economy grounded due to coronavirus pandemic.