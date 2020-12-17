Lucknow, December 16: The Jewar airport, the dream project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, will get its name, design and logo on Thursday. These logistics will be finalised on Thursday when the officials of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the Special Purpose Vehicle( SPV) of Zurich Airport International AG meet the UP CM for the first time after the concession agreement was signed between YIAPL and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Uttar Pradesh company.

Mr Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of YIAPL, Ms Kiran Jain, COO of YIAPL, Mr Sunil Joshi of YIAPL Dr Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of NIAL will meet the CM in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, S P Goyal and Director, Civil Aviation, UP, Surendra Singh. The CM will approve the final design, the logo of the proposed Jewar airport and also the name of the airport. Jewar Airport: Zurich Airport International Selects Four-company Consortium to Design Noida International Airport.

It may be recalled that the Zurich International Airport AGF, the private company of Switzerland has been awarded a contract for the construction of Greenfield Airport in 1334 hectare land at the cost of rs 29650 crore. The land for the project has already been acquired by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Noida.