Dumka, September 29: A group of villagers in Dumka district of Jharkhand humiliated a married woman and her alleged lover in public and paraded them naked around the village. The incident took place on Tuesday after which the police registered a case against more than 50 people. The woman is accused of having extramarital affair with the man. Her husband is currently lodged in a central jail. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Paraded Naked in Dumka District Over Affair With Married Man.

The woman is a daily wage labourer and worked in the city. After her husband went to jail, she was struggling to make ends meet. While working in the city, she met another man, who was also working as daily wage worker. According to a report by India Today, the woman invited the man to meet her on Tuesday. When he arrived in her village, the locals caught him and took him hostage. They accused them of having extramarital affair. Jharkhand Shocker: Seven Girls Drown in Pond During ‘Karma Puja’ Immersion.

The woman and her alleged lover were stripped naked and paraded by the villagers. The duo was paraded naked all around the village for at least a kilometre. After the police were informed, they reached the village and rescued the couple. More than 50 people have been booked in connection with the incident. This is the second such incident in Dumka district in recent months.

In August, a woman was stripped naked and paraded with a garland of shoes around her neck over her alleged affair with a married man. The incident took place under the limits of Ranishwar police station. Six people had been arrested for humiliating the woman back then.

