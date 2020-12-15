New Delhi, Dec 15: A Delhi-based company, Kanti Commercials is leading a consortium along with Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh who put an EoI for Air India.

In its expression of interest (EoI) for Air India, Kanti Commercials has said, "We are very much eligible to bid for the disinvestment programme of Air India and have expertise in for turning around sick industrial enterprises into profitable ones".

"For the past many years, we have completed many such acquisitions and achieved great success. We are in touch with a team of professional advisors and specialists who can help us revive sick units into profitable ones", the EoI said.

"Moreover, we are bidding as a consortium of 3 members with the help of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The lead member is Kanti Commercials and other members are Fragment Nivesh and Enormous Nivesh", Sourav Bag, Director, Kanti Commercials said in the EoI with the relevant documents.

Kanti Commercials Private Limited is a Private incorporated on April 1, 2003. It is classified as non-govt company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Its authorized share capital is Rs 1.3 crore and its paid up capital is Rs 13.54 lakh.

It is involved in other wholesale activity which includes specialized wholesale not covered in any one of the previous categories and wholesale in a variety of goods without any particular specialization.

The directors of Kanti Commercials Private Limited are Sourav Bag and Amit Kumar Joshi.

