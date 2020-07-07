Uttarakhand, July 7: Uttarakhand government has sealed borders of Haridwar district to restrict the entry of devotees for 'Kanwar Yatra'. According to an ANI update, police said, "State government has put a ban on Kanwar Yatra this year, therefore no 'Kanwariya' will be allowed to enter. We are requesting devotees to return to their states."

The Haridwar district administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring states. Only people who have written permission from their respective district magistrate are being allowed to enter Haridwar in their vehicles, according to reports. Kanwar Yatra 2020: Uttarakhand Govt to Send Ganga Water from Haridwar to States as Annual Yatra Not Allowed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Uttarakhand Govt Seals Borders of Haridwar to Restrict Entry of Devotees For Kanwar Yatra:

Uttarakhand govt seals borders of Haridwar district to restrict the entry of devotees for 'Kanwar Yatra'. Police says, "State govt has put a ban on Kanwar Yatra this year, therefore no 'Kanwariya' will be allowed to enter. We are requesting devotees to return to their states." pic.twitter.com/0qAmMf6ll9 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Every year during the month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water from the Ganges. On Monday, itself, the borders of Haridwar district were sealed at Narson, Bhagwanpur, Chidiyapur and Saptrishi check-posts to keep a check of the rising coronavirus cases.

