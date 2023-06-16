Kodagu (Karnataka), June 16: A college student died in a scooter-bike collision in Kushalnagar town of the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar. Karnataka Road Accident: Private Bus Turns Turtle on Dharmasthala-Karkala Highway in Udupi District; 15 Students and Three Teachers Injured.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle. A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead. Karnataka Road Accident: Car Tyre Bursts, Collides With Lorry in Koppal District; Six Killed (See Pics).

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru. The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody. Further investigation is on.

