Udupi, January 2: Fifteen students and three teachers were injured after a private bus, in which they were travelling for a tour programme, turned turtle in Nalluru village near Karkala town in Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday

According to police, the students of Basaveshwara High School in Kottur of Vijayanagara district were travelling in the bus for the tour programme. Among the 15 injured, the condition of two students is serious. Three teachers have also suffered major injuries.

The bus had overturned on the Dharmasthala-Karkala state highway. The trip was organised in a private bus.

The police are investigating what is the exact cause for the toppling of the bus. Karkala Rural police are investigating the case. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

