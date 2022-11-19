Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 19: A woman killed her two children by throwing them into a reservoir before ending her life in the district, police said on Saturday.

Tanuja had taken her kids to the backwaters of Navilu Thirtha Reservoir located in the outskirts of Belagavi in the limits of Savadatti police station.

Investigation in the matter is on.

