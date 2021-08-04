Kasganj, August 4: Students, who appeared for an exam at a private college on Tuesday, accused the exam centre staff of snatching their answer sheets prior to the deadline and beating them for "not paying Rs 5,000 for cheating". The alleged incident took place at the self-finance colleges affiliated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the purported incident also surfaced on the internet. Uttar Pradesh: 6 Jailed on Allegations of Converting a Dalit to Christianity in Kasganj.

The students, in second year of BSc, appeared for chemistry examination held at the college. After the exam concluded, students staged a protest outside the college alleging that their answer sheets were taken away 30 minutes before the end of exam because they refused to pay Rs 5,000 for cheating, according to a report by TOI. When they were protesting, the college staff allegedly attacked them with sticks. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

"Soon after the exam started, college staffers started asking students to pay Rs 5,000 for cheating in the exam. Most of the students refused to pay or cheat. At 12:30 pm, half an hour before the scheduled end of the exam, the college staffers snatched the answer sheets from students who had not paid. We were pushed out of the college," Prashant Kumar, a student, was quoted as saying.

Another student, Shakti Saini, alleged that the college staff came with sticks and started beating the protesting students, including girls. Following the incident, Kasganj District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh ordered the SDM, Patiyali, and district inspector of schools to submit a report after conducting a probe. A flying squad has also been tasked by the university to investigate the entire matter.

