New Delhi, December 5: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said residents of Kolkata can rejoice as the Kolkata Metro Railway is set to increase its daily services from 190 to 204 from Monday to Saturday starting December 7. "Further enhancing passenger convenience, there will also be an extension of timings and easier travel with services being available every 7 minutes during peak hours," Piyush Goyal said. Farmers' Agitation: Northern Railway Cancels Few Trains, Check List.

From December 7, timings will be extended, with the first service from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations - at 7 am instead of 8 am. The last metro train will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9 pm, and from Naopara at 9:25 pm instead of 8:55 pm, according to the tweet posted by Goyal. Senior citizens, ladies and children below 15 years, will not be required to produce e-passes throughout the day. Domestic Flights' Cap Increased From 70% to 80% of Pre-COVID-19 Levels by Centre.

Kolkata Metro to Increase Services: Piyush Goyal

📣 People of Kolkata can rejoice as from 7th December, metro to increase services to 204 from Monday to Saturday. Further enhancing passenger convenience, there will also be an extension of timings & easier travel with services being available every 7 minutes during peak hours. pic.twitter.com/RrnHwESzfF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 5, 2020

For all other passengers, e-passes will not be required between 7 am and 8.30 am, and 8 pm onwards. Tokens will not be issued, and travellers need to make use of smart cards to avail the services, as has been the practice since the Metro resumed operations following the COVID-19 lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).