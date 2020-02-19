Kolkata Shocker: Man Smashed to Death, Alleged With a Large Stone Found Near His Body in Howrah

Death (Image used for representational, purpose only) (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, February 19: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man was smashed to death possibly with a large stone that was found beside his body. The incident took place near Mourigram station in Howrah, according to a Times of India report. It reminded everyone of the Stoneman killings in 1989. Locals informed police when they located a body clad in T-shirt and jeans in the bush. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Police further stated that the body looks to belong from a well-off family. No cell-phone or documents were found from the site of the crime. CCTV footage showed some people pulling a person from the bike. More details are awaited. Odisha: Son Smashes Mother’s Head With Stone in Malkangiri District, Sets Her on Fire After a Fight.

Last year, a woman in Odisha was brutally smashed in her head with a stone and was burnt to death by her son. The horrific incident took place after the mother-son duo got into a quarrel and in a fit of rage set his mother ablaze. Stoneman was the name given to the alleged killer who spread fears on the streets of Kolkata in 1989. As per reports, he is credited with 13 murders in the last six months. However, till date, no one was sentenced for these murders.