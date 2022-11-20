Kolkata, November 20: Police have arrested the thief who stole seven expensive mobile phones and other electronic items from a house at Shakespeare Sarani. Initially cops thought it to be an insider job as there was no sign of a break-in but investigation by crack team of detective department revealed that someone had indeed accessed the flat from outside by climbing five storeys up the rain pipe.

After this revelation, the cops instantly realised it was "Kolkata's Spiderman" Rabiul Haq Gazi of Tiljala, who was "at his job". Upon checking the footage from nearby CCTV cameras, it turned out be true. The sources were contacted and, based on a tip, a raid was conducted in Tiljala on Friday. Bihar Shocker: Man Posing As 'Sadhu' Tries To Steal From House, Gets Thrashed by Locals in Muzaffarpur (Watch Video)

Gazi was nabbed along with his aide. The police have so far confiscated three stolen mobile phones from him and seized Rs 9,500 in cash, reported TOI.

Gazi said to police that he sold the electronic items to his agents, who then moved them off to other parties. Gazi said he targeted only mobile phones, wrist watches and other fancy items from the houses he robbed. Rajasthan Shocker: Thieves Arrive in Car, Steal Light Bulbs From Shops in Nawalgarh; Video Goes Viral

Police officers said Gazi can climb high-rises with ease. He has been arrested in the past, but has hardly moved away from his trade.

"He often makes us wonder why he takes so much risk for petty thefts. But whenever we question him, he says that he does not have much difficulty in climbing buildings," said an officer.

The mobile phones were kept in different rooms of the flat and the Rs 9,500 cash was inside an almirah. The owner - a businessman - said he had kept the balcony door open, considering it safe given the height of the building as well as the location at a central point in the city. "But nothing is impossible for Gazi," said another officer, adding that Gazi was being questioned in a number of other cases as well.

