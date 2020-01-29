Kunal Kamra on No-Fly List: GoAir Blacklists Comedian After Ban by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India For His Spat With Arnab Goswami

Imaged used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@goairlinesindia)

New Delhi, January 29: Private carrier GoAir imposed a ban on comedian Kunal Kamra from boarding their flights, in view of the unruly behaviour by him on a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight. As per the statement issued by the private airliner, Kamra would be barred from flying on their planes till further notice. The regulatory action against him comes a day after his verbal spat with journalist Arnab Goswami on board an IndiGo flight.

Kamra and Arnab had boarded the same flight to Lucknow, which took from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday. On board, Kamra confronted Arnab and "heckled" him over his alleged pro-government journalistic stand. The comedian also vented his frustration against Arnab for his debate on the caste of deceased Hyderabad Central University scholar Rohith Vemula. No-Fly List: Kunal Kamra Among 'Unruly Passengers' After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami On Board IndiGo Flight, Here Are Similar Past Incidents.

GoAir statement: GoAir has suspended Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice https://t.co/JhB2NqL88p pic.twitter.com/GOMohT8nZj — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

I did this for my hero... I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Hours after the incident, IndiGo banned Kamra from boarding any of its flights for the next six months. SpiceJet also placed the comedian on a no-flyer list earlier today. National carrier Air India has also imposed a similar ban on Kamra.

Civil Aviations Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had asked the airlines to take stern action against Kamra, saying that such unruly behaviour cannot be tolerated on board. "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," he said.