Kunal Kamra Questions Flying Ban After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami, Says 'If Catching People Off Guard is a Crime Then Both of Us Are Criminals'

Kunal Kamra on flying ban. (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Mumbai, January 29: Comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned from flying by IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir airlines so far for his "unruly behaviour" on IndiGo flight against journalist Arnab Goswami, has questioned the airlines banning him and called it unjustified. The comedian reasoned in his statement that as per his knowledge, no formal complaint was lodged by the crew or Arnab Goswami or anyone else. He further added that "if catching people off guard is a crime then both of us are criminals." No-Fly List: Kunal Kamra Among 'Unruly Passengers' After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami On Board IndiGo Flight, Here Are Similar Past Incidents.

Kamra said in his statement that this was the first time such an incident had taken place involving him on a flight. He said that there's no pattern of him being unruly and questioned the ban asking, "why have they jumped the gun and banned me?" Kunal Kamra Banned From Flying by SpiceJet After Air India & IndiGo, Comedian Landed in Row For 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami.

Read His Full Statement in the Tweet Below

*My statement on my flight bans* pic.twitter.com/qWT2OawSmx — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop, did not respond to the former's heckling. "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement.

India’s first no-fly list for air passengers was introduced in the year 2017 and it proposes a minimum ban of three months and a maximum ban of unspecified time and is applicable to every flyer, without exception, then Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had tweeted. The list was an attempt to make flying safer for flyers and aircrew from unruly passengers.