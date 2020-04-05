Indian Army Guns Down 9 Terrorists in Kashmir Valley In Last 24 Hours, One Soldier Martyred

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 5: The Indian Army gunned down as many as nine terrorists in the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours, Army sources informed on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, of the nine slain terrorists, four were killed on Saturday in Batpura in South Kashmir while five other terrorists were eliminated along LoC in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Army sources further revealed that the terrorists killed in Keran sector were trying to infiltrate from across LoC.

During the operation, one Indian Army soldier lost his life while two others have been critically injured. Sources reveal that operations to evacuate the injured have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. Operation is still in progress. Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Haroon Wani Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Doda District.

On April 4, four terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Giving details about the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement said that a Hizbul Mujahideen group of 3-4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. Police informed that four civilians were killed by them in South Kashmir, following which an operation was launched in Kulgam.

In February this year, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh had said that as many as 25 terrorists have been killed so far Till February 2020. Singh said there have been 12 successful operations in which 25 terrorists have been killed while more than 40 over-ground-workers have also been arrested.