Lalji Tandon Health Update: Madhya Pradesh Governor, Put on Support System, Condition ‘Serious But Under Control', Says Hospital

News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 01:58 PM IST
Lalji Tandon Health Update: Madhya Pradesh Governor, Put on Support System, Condition ‘Serious But Under Control', Says Hospital
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, Jun 17: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Wednesday.

"He (Tandon) is on support system. He is not deteriorating. We all are praying he should come out. His condition is serious, but under control," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Governor, Put on Ventilator Support.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor's health.

