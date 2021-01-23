New Delhi, January 23: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday. The RIMS issued an updated health bulletin of Lalu Yadav. According to the medical bulletin, his remains the same, and he is stable.

The RJD chief's COVID-19 Test report also came out negative. His blood report shows a normal infection, while HRCT chest scan reflects pneumonia. Yadav is likely to reach AIIMS by Saturday evening. The Jharkhand jail administration has also given its nod to shift Prasad to AIIMS. Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: Tejashwi Yadav to Meet Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as RJD Chief's Health Condition Becomes Serious.

Tweet by ANI:

RIMS, Ranchi issues updated health bulletin of Lalu Yadav. His condition remains the same & he is stable. His COVID test came out negative, blood report shows normal infection, HRCT chest scan reflect pneumonia. He is referred to AIIMS Delhi on the advice of State Medical Board. pic.twitter.com/pkoyonulxB — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Several diagnostic tests -- including ECO, ECG, ultrasound, KUBP and HRCT -- were conducted on Prasad on Friday. On Friday evening, Rabri Devi and Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Ranchi and met Lalu Yadav for more than six hours. "There is swelling on face of Lalu Yadav. I will stay in Ranchi till all test reports come. He has become weak," said Tejaswhi had told reporters on Friday. Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Leader's Kidney Function Can Deteriorate Anytime, Says RIMS Doctor.

Yadav was convicted and awarded up to 14 years in jail in four fodder scam cases. He has been staying in the paying ward of RIMS for the last 29 months. He was shifted to the RIMS director's bungalow on August 5 owing to fears of a COVID-19 infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).