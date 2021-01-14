Shimla, January 14: A leopard was seen taking a stroll on a road inside the Greater Himalaya National Park on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Tirthan valley in Kullu district on Himachal Pradesh. The big cat was roaming and running for a while on the road filled with humans and vehicles. A video of the incident was recorded. Leopard Enters Doctors’ Quarters at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka; Watch Viral Video.

In the video, the leopard can be seen walking around the road. Many tourists stopped their cars to take a closer look at the wild cat and make videos of the wild animal. As per reports, the leopard caught the elbow of a man walking around. However, the animal did not hurt anyone, neither damaged anything. Leopard Population in India Increases by 60% in 4 Years, PM Narendra Modi Congratulates People Working Towards Animal Conservation.

Watch the Videos Here:

Somewhere in Himachal, a gentleman #leopard is being harassed by a bunch of animals !! VC:SM pic.twitter.com/VyDXuH6c5h — Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) January 14, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Karnataka last week, when a leopard entered the doctor's quarter at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar district. As per reports, no one was present at the quarters at that time. The movement of the cat was captured by the CCTV camera installed at hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).