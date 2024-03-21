Mumbai, March 21: India and Bhutan decided on Wednesday to postpone a state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Thimphu this week because of bad weather. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, reiterating India's commitment to peace amid the ongoing war between the two countries. Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Days after meeting Sonia Gandhi, the suspended BSP MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Kuwar Danish Ali, joined the Congress at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi Wednesday. Danish had joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra recently when it passed through Amroha in its UP leg. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a list of candidates for the party to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, the Chief Minister also released his party's manifesto, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The main promises in the DMK's manifesto are statehood for Puducherry and a ban on NEET exams.

On Wednesday, the BJP filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission over his 'fight against Shakti' remark and comments on Electronic Voting Machines. Addressing a public rally in Mumbai on February 17, Rahul Gandhi said, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti".

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in the restive Balochistan province on Wednesday, according to local media reports. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to reports, the attackers carried out blasts before the firing took place between them and security officials.

Indian-origin Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Wednesday that he will step down from his post before the general election. The 45-year-old leader has also resigned as the leader of his party, Fine Gael. Former President Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican charge in the 2024 elections, has officially turned down the idea of having biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate. However, Trump is considering 38-year-old Ramaswamy for a position in his cabinet if he wins the 2024 presidential election, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Post.

