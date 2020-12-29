Mumbai, December 29: In an unfortunate development, the body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note was recovered.

India lifted a ban imposed on export of onions and allowed export of all varieties on onions from January 1, 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID-19 kits comprising of masks, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitisers, among the needy in Uri, on Monday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar once against asked the Centre to reach out to the farmers who are protesting against the recently-enacted farm laws on Monday. Speaking to reports in the national capital, Sharad Pawar said the central government should take the farmers' protest seriously, adding a solution must be found following discussions

In order to curb gatherings of people for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, police will impose Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for 12 hours in the city.

