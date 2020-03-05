Lucknow Policemen Take Seized SUV for Ride in Lakhimpur Kheri, Owner Locks Them Inside for 3 Hrs After Tracking GPS-Enabled SUV

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, March 5: Three Lucknow Police personnel on Wednesday had a hard time after they decided to take a seized vehicle for a ride to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, News18 reported. The owner the vehicle used the GPS (global positioning system) to track the car and lock it, leaving entre department embarrassed after the news of trapped policemen went viral on social media. Old Kelwa Police Ad on Communal and Religious Harmony Goes Viral After Delhi Riots, Here is Why We Should Look Beyond Our Name, Caste And Religion.

The police personnel remained stranded inside Mahindra Scorpio for over three hours after the owner located the vehicle at Nai Basti village, 143 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh capital. The policemen were rescued only after the cops requested the owner of the vehicle to unlock the security system, News18 reported. Uttar Pradesh: Miffed with His Transfer to Another Police Station, Cop Runs 65 Km Non-stop.

According to the report, the SUV was seized and brought to Gomti Nagar Police Station on Tuesday afternoon due to an issue between two parties. The matter, however, was resolved and Akhand Singh, the owner, was asked to take back his car.

When Singh reached the police station to take his vehicle back, he was shocked to found it missing. When he checked on his GPS-enabled SUV on his mobile application, he found it was 143 kilometres away from Lucknow. Akhand immediately locked his vehicle, leaving policemen stranded midway.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, taking cognizance of the matter, removed accused SHO PK Singh and sent him to police lines. A probe has been ordered into the matter.