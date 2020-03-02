Old Kelwa Police Ad on Communal and Religious Harmony Goes Viral After Delhi Riots, Here is Why We Should Look Beyond Our Name, Caste And Religion

Kelva Sagari Police Station (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As riots erupted in Delhi dividing in the name of religion, an old ad reminding humans of their true identity has gone viral on social media platforms. The billboard ad from 2018 by Kelva Sagari Police Station has two rows of pictures of human skulls. Each picture of the skull has something written below it like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Brahmin and Dalit. There are another set of skulls which has man, woman, rich, poor, you and me written on it. Below these images, a caption reads, "This is how all look beyond our names, caste and religion. So stop getting fooled." It shows how every human is the same and why we should see a person beyond their name, caste and religion. Muslims Display Communal Harmony During Delhi Violence, Protect Shiv Temple in Indira Vihar.

The ad by Kelwa Police is not only spreading the message of communal and religious harmony in times of distress but reminds people of something they seem to have forgotten. While this is an old ad it has started doing rounds on social media platforms yet again amid the recent violence Delhi witnessed in the name of religion. The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and leftover 200 injured. A total of 885 people have been detained and arrested, while 167 FIRs have been registered.

Here is The Ad:

Leaders from parties like NCP, CPM, CPI, RJD, LJD, DMK and AAP have demanded the resignation of the home minister for failing to control the violence. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. Reportedly, the Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi.