Madhya Pradesh Journalist Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Had Attended Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Floor Test And Kamal Nath's Resignation Press Conference

Bhopal, March 25: A Madhya Pradesh journalist, who was present during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's floor test in the Assembly on March 23, was tested positive for coronavirus. The journalist was also present at a press conference by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, during which he announced his resignation. India May See Up to 13 Lakh Cases of COVID-19 by Mid-May, Scientists Warn.

According to reports, the journalist's daughter, who had returned from London on March 17, was also tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, journalist's wife, son and domestic helpers were tested negative for the virus. Coronavirus Outbreak: Infected Indian Will Pass Virus to 1.5 Person in Best-Case Scenario, 4 Persons in Worst-Case Scenario, Shows ICMR Study.

Madhya Pradesh: The journalist's daughter who had returned from London on March 17, has also tested positive for the virus. Journalist's wife, son and domestic helpers have tested negative for the virus.

As per the Union Health Ministry, till now nine positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, in India, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 562 on Wednesday. To prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Narendra Modi government imposed a 21-day lockdwon in the country. However, the government ensured to people that there would be no shortage of essential goods.