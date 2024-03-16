Jabalpur, March 16: In a shocking incident in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, a 52-year-old railway employee and his eight-year-old son were allegedly murdered by a 19-year-old man, Mukul Kumar, who is also accused of raping the railway employee’s 14-year-old daughter. The daughter is currently missing.

TOI reported that the incident was revealed when the teenage rape survivor sent a voice message to her grandfather from her father’s phone, immediately after the murders. Upon receiving the message, the grandfather alerted the police. The police team arrived at the locked government quarter, forced entry, and discovered the railway employee in a pool of blood and the son’s body in a fridge. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

The initial investigation suggests that the victims were killed with a sharp weapon. Mukul Kumar had previously been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Posco) Act for allegedly raping the girl in September. He was arrested and imprisoned but was released on bail a few days ago. Karnataka Shocker: Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer for Rs 3 Lakh To Kill 66-Year-Old Father, Arrested.

The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the area surrounding the railway employee’s house and conducting a detailed investigation. Efforts are underway to locate both the accused and the missing girl. The railway employee and his children had moved to the government quarter following the death of his wife last year.

