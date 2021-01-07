Bhopal, January 7: A woman in Bhopal has given up her property worth Rs 1.5 crore to be with the love of her life. The romance that began at the workplace between a 44-year-old man and his 54-year-old woman colleague, soon turned serious after she expressed her wish to stay with him.

It was, however, not easy as the man was already married with two daughters -- one aged 16. His wife soon got a whiff about the presence of another woman in her husband's life following which fights took place. Bhopal Woman Leaves Cheating Husband, Allows Him to Marry Lover in Exchange of Rs 1.5 Crore.

The matter eventually reached the court. According to Sarita Rajani, a court counsellor, the man's wife put a condition before leaving her husband.

Rajani said the man's girlfriend agreed to his wife's condition and transferred her approximately Rs 1.5 crore-worth property in her name. Finally, both the husband and wife decided to part ways. An interesting, and different love story, indeed!

