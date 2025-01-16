A screenshot of a tweet attributed to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone viral, claiming she criticised government spending on the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The alleged tweet called India a “country of fools” for prioritising expenditure on religious baths over drinking water. Upon investigation, this tweet was found to be fake. The viral screenshot shows a handle named “Priyanka Gandhi INC,” but no such account exists on X (formerly Twitter). Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s official account is named “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,” and no such statement was found on it. This fabricated tweet has circulated online multiple times in the past. It is clear that the screenshot is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. Readers are advised to rely only on verified sources for accurate information. Lockdown Announced in India Over HMPV Virus Outbreak? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News About Nationwide Shutdown Spread by YouTube Video Thumbnail.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Did Not Criticise Government Spending on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

