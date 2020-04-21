Maharashtra Couple Digs Well at Home Amid Lockdown, Hits Water in 21 Days Without Giving up Despite Being 'Ridiculed by Neighbours'; See Pics

Couple in Washim Dig Well for 21 days. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, April 21: With the country under lockdown till May 3, a couple from Karkheda village of Washim district in Maharashtra utilised the isolation period and dig a well in their house. The most surprising part is that after digging 25-feet for 21 days, Gajanan Pakmode and his wife the found water.

Informing about the latest development, Gajanan Pakmode said, as quoted by news agancy ANI, "Due to Coronavirus Lockdown we couldn't go outside. So my wife and I decided to do something." Adding more, he said, "I asked my wife to perform a 'puja' & then we started digging. Our neighbours ridiculed us but we continued. On 21st day we hit water at 25 feet." India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Gajanan Pakmode: I asked my wife to perform a 'puja' & then we started digging. Our neighbours ridiculed us but we continued. On 21st day we hit water at 25 feet. #Maharashtra https://t.co/c2Mvians5l — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 on Tuesday with 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3251 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 590 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.