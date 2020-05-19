Maharashtra Lockdown 4 Guidelines: Public, Private Vehicles Can Ply in Green And Orange Zones; Here's What's Allowed And Not Allowed in Non-Containment Zones

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 19: The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday revised guidelines for the ongoing lockdown, redrawing green, orange and red zones in the state. In a major relaxation, the Maharashtra government allowed public and private transport in areas identified as green and orange zones. Intra-district bus transport will also run with 50 percent passenger capacity in non-red zones.

Except in red zones, four-wheeler, taxis, cabs and auto-rickshaws can ply with a maximum capacity of two passengers along with the driver. Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune city, Solapur city, Aurangabad city, Malegaon, Dhule, Nasik city, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati are under red zones. The state government also allowed e-commerce platforms to deliver non-essential items across Maharashtra, except in coronavirus containment zones.

What Can Open And What Will Remain Shut in Maharashtra During Lockdown 4:

Public and private transport is allowed in green and orange zones.

Intra-district buses allowed to ply with 50 percent passenger capacity in green and orange zones.

Three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles allowed in green and orange zones with a maximum capacity of two passengers along with the driver.

Taxis, cabs, auto and e-rickshaws remain prohibited in red zones.

Shops, malls, establishments, industries are allowed to open in red zones only for maintenance.

E-commerce platforms are allowed to deliver non-essential items in red zones.

Religious places will remain shut.

All educational institutes will remain closed.

Opening of stadiums, sports complexes, public spaces in non-red zones is allowed. However, the events should have no spectators.

All industrial units/construction sites are permitted to operate in red zones.

Barbershops, haircut salons and spas will remain shut across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Lockdown 4 Guidelines:

Addressing the state on Monday, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that efforts were on to give further relaxations in the green and orange zones, but there would be no relaxations in the red zones. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state in the country with the most number of coronavirus cases and highest deaths.

Uddhav Thackeray's Address to People of Maharashtra on May 18:

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 35,058. The state has also reported the highest number of deaths - 1249 - due to coronavirus. The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has crossed one lakh after 4,970 fresh cases were reported during the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.