Maharashtra Worst Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak in India, Total Number COVID-19 Cases Rises to 97

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 23: Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected by coronavirus outbreak in India, with the toll of infected cases in the state rising to 97. The confirmation from the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Health Minister Rajesh Tope came on Monday evening, as 30 fresh cases of COVID-19 was confirmed. Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

In the span of last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has surged by 32. The state of Kerala had, earlier today, emerged as the worst affected after its tally of COVID-19 cases reached 95, as 28 more tested positive to the disease today.

Update by ANI

Total #COVID19 positive cases rise to 97 in Maharashtra: Health Minister, PRO — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray imposed a statewide curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The curfew will remain in place till at least March 31. Essential services would be exempted during the period of restriction, he said, adding that the measures are necessitated considering the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now. Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray," Thackeray said.

Nationwide, the toll of infected cases had crossed the 430-mark by the time this report was published. Several state governments have imposed a lockdown and sealed their borders, while slashing or completely suspending the public transport services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a renewed appeal, asking the country's populace to remain indoors.