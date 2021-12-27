Maharashtra, December 27: Jalna police has booked 5 people in connection with the murder of a youth. Police have arrested 3 suspects so far. The accused allegedly killed the youth and hanged the body to a tree to pass it off as a case of suicide.

As per the reports, the deceased, identified as Anil Thorat, resident of Khandewadi, was murdered on Friday after a brawl broke out between him and the accused. The villagers found the victim's body hanged to a tree on Saturday and informed the police. The family member of the victim registered a complaint at Maujapuri police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested 3 accused, identified as Anju Rathod, Sandeep Rathod, and Ravi Rathod, all residents of Khandewadi. West Bengal Shocker: 39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Durgapur, Murder Case Registered.

The accused has been booked under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence. In addition to this, sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of atrocities) Act have also been imposed on the 5 accused, TOI reported. Chandigarh: Two Held in Connection With Murder of Civil Engineer in Kapurthala.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and the accused had indulged in a heated argument two days before the murder. Reportedly, the accused ambushed the victim on Friday night and thrashed him. Later they took the victim with them and hanged his body to a tree.

