My dear countrymen, Namaskar.

Often in Mann Ki Baat there is a volley of your questions. This time I thought of doing something different, asking you questions, so listen carefully to my questions.

Who was the first Indian to win an Individual Gold at the Olympics?

In which game has India won the maximum number of medals at the Olympics?

Which player has won the maximum number of medals at the Olympics?

Friends, you may or may not send answers to me, but by answering the Olympics quiz that is on MyGov you will win several prizes. Many questions like these are in the Road To Tokyo Quiz on MyGov. Participate in the Road to Tokyo Quiz, know how India has performed earlier, how is our preparation now for Tokyo Olympics, know all this for yourself and tell others too. I want to urge you all to definitely participate in this quiz competition. International Olympic Day 2021 Quiz: PM Narendra Modi Asks to Take Part in Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz on mygov.in, Know How to Play and Win.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

Friends, when we are talking of Tokyo Olympics, how can one forget the legendry athlete Milkha Singh. Some days ago, Corona snatched him away from us. When he was in hospital, I got an opportunity to talk to him. While talking to him I had urged him. I had said that you have represented India in 1964 Tokyo Olympics, so this time when our players are going to Olympics in Tokyo, you have to boost the morale of our athletes, have to motivate them with your message. He was so committed and emotional for sports that he immediately gave his consent even during his illness. But unfortunately, providence had other plans. I still remember he had come to Surat in 2014. We had inaugurated a Night Marathon. The interaction that I had with him then, the chat about sports that happened, that inspired me a lot too. We all know that the entire family of Milkha Singh has been dedicated to sports…. has been adding to the glory of India.

Friends, when Talent, Dedication, Determination and Sportsman Spirit come together only then a champion is made. In our country most of the sportspersons hail from the smaller towns and villages. Our team that is going to Tokyo too has many such players whose life inspires a lot. When you hear about our Praveen Jadhav ji , then you too will feel… how many difficulties Praveen has gone through to reach here. Praveen hails from a village in Satara district of Maharashtra. He is very good at Archery. His parents run the family by working as labourers and now their son is going to participate in his first Olympics at Tokyo. This is a matter of great pride not only for his parents but for all of us. Similarly, there is one more player, our Neha Goyal ji. Neha is a member of the women’s hockey team going to Tokyo. Her mother and sisters manage the family expenses by working in a cycle factory. Like Neha, Deepika Kumari ji’s life too has been full of ups and downs. Deepika’s father drives an auto rickshaw and her mother is a nurse, and now see, Deepika is at present the only female archer from India in the Tokyo Olympics. Our best wishes are with Deepika, once ranked world's number one archer.

Friends, wherever we reach in life, whatever height we attain this connection with the ground, always, keeps us bound to our roots. The joy of success experienced after a period of struggle is something else! Our players going to Tokyo faced scarcity of means and resources in their childhood, but they persevered, and endured with fortitude. The life of Priyanka Goswami ji of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh also teaches a lot. Priyanka's father is a bus conductor. As a child, Priyanka adored the bag that the medal winners were presented with. It was this fascination that made her participate in the Race-Walking competition for the first time. Now, she is a big champion of that.

Shivpal Singh ji, who participates in Javelin Throw, hails from Banaras. Shivpalji's entire family is associated with this sport. His father, uncle and brother are all experts at javelin throw. This family tradition is going to be useful for him in the Tokyo Olympics. The example of Chirag Shetty and his partner SatwikSairaj going for the Tokyo Olympics is also inspiring. Recently, Chirag's maternal grandfather died of corona. Satwik himself also became corona positive last year. But, despite these hurdles, both of them are preparing to give their best in the Men's Double Shuttle Competition.

I would like to introduce you to another player, Manish Kaushik ji of Bhiwani, Haryana. Manish ji comes from an agricultural family. While working in the fields in his childhood, Manish became fond of boxing. Today this hobby of his is taking him to Tokyo. There is another player, C.A. Bhavani Devi Her name is Bhavani and she is adroit at fencing. Bhavani, who hails from Chennai, is the first Indian fencer to qualify in the Olympics. I was reading somewhere that in order for Bhavani ji's training to continue, her mother had even mortgaged her jewellery.

Friends, there are numerous such names, but in Mann Ki Baat, today I have been able to mention only a few. Every player going to Tokyo has had one’s own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country. These players also have to enhance the glory of India and win the hearts of the people and that is why my countrymen I want to advise you too, that we should not pressurize these players knowingly or unknowingly, but support them with an open mind and bolster the enthusiasm of every player.

You can send your wishes to these players with #Cheer4India on social media. If you want to do something more innovative, then definitely do that too. If you come across any idea that the country should do collectively for our players, then you must send it to me. Together we will support our players going to Tokyo - Cheer4India!!! Cheer4India!!! Cheer4India!!

My dear countrymen, the battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we have achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat. On the 21st of June, the next phase of the vaccination campaign commenced…and that very day, the country registered a record of administering vaccines to over 86 lakh people, free of cost…that too on a single day! Such a huge number of free vaccinations by the Government of India; that too in a day. It is but natural that it was widely discussed.

Friends, a year ago, the question that was confronting all was – When will the vaccine come! Today, in a day, we are administering the Made in India vaccine to lakhs of people, free of cost…and this indeed is the strength of New India.

Friends, we have to keep making efforts to ensure that every citizen is able to avail of safety through the vaccine. At many places, in order to end vaccine hesitancy, myriad organizations and members of civil society have come forward…and together, they are doing a wonderful job… Come…let us too visit a village and speak to people about the vaccine…let’s go to village Dulariya, district Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

Friends, someday this will be a subject of case study for the world that how during this Corona period people of villages of India, our forest dwellers-tribal brothers-sisters, displayed their capabilities and understanding. People of villages set up quarantine centres, made Covid protocol as per local requirements. People of villages did not let anybody sleep hungry, did not let work in fields stop either. The villages also ensured daily supply of milk and vegetables to nearby cities that is, they took care of themselves and of others too. We have to keep doing the same way in the vaccination campaign too. We have to be aware and make others aware too. Every person in the village gets vaccinated - this should be the goal for all villages. Remember, and I specially want to tell you... Ask a question to yourself- everyone wants to be successful but what is the deciding mantra for success? The decisive mantra for success is continuity, so we don’t have to get lax, don’t have to get in delusion. We have to keep making efforts continuously…register victory over Corona.

My dear countrymen, now the monsoon season has also arrived in our country. When the clouds rain, they rain not only for us, but also for the generations to come! Rain water also collects in the ground, it also replenishes the water level of the ground. And that's why I consider water conservation as a form of service to the country. You too must have seen, many of us are taking this pious work as their responsibility. One such person is Satchidanand Bharti ji of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Bharti ji is a teacher and he has imparted very good education to the people through his deeds. Today, due to his hard work, the huge water crisis in the Ufrainkhal area of ​​Pauri Garhwal has come to an end. Where people used to pine for water, today there is continuous supply of water throughout the year.

Friends, in the hills there exists a traditional method of water conservation, which is called Chalkhal. That is, it involves digging a big pit to collect water. Bharti ji also added some new methods to this tradition. He regularly got small and big ponds dug. Due to this, not only the hills of Ufrainkhal turned green, but the problem of drinking water of the people was also solved. You will be surprised to know that Bharti ji has got more than 30 thousand such water tanks constructed. 30 thousand! This monumental work of his continues even today and is inspiring many people

Friends, similarly the people of Andhav village in Banda district of UP have also made an innovative effort and have given a very interesting name to their campaign – 'Khet ka pani khet mein, gaon ka panigaonmein'. Under this campaign, high bunds have been raised in several hundred bighas of fields of the village. As a result rain water started collecting in the field, and started percolating into the ground. Now, these people are also planning to plant trees on the bunds of the fields. That is, now farmers will get all three - water, trees and money! As it is the village is getting recognized far and wide due to its good work.

Friends, taking inspiration from all of these efforts, we can also conserve water around us, in whatever way possible… we should save it. We must not to miss this crucial period of the monsoon season.

My dear countrymen, it is said in our scriptures –

"“नास्तिमूलम्अनौषधम्” " "Nasti Moolam Anoushadham"

That is, there is no such plant on earth which does not have any medicinal properties! There are many such trees and plants around us, which have amazing properties, but many times we do not even know about them! Bhai Paritosh, a friend from Nainital has also sent me a letter on the same subject. He has written that he came to know about miraculous medicinal properties of Giloy and many other plants only after the outbreak of Corona! Paritosh has also urged me to tell all the listeners of Mann Ki Baat that we should know about the flora around us, and also convey to others. In fact, this is our centuries old heritage, which we have to preserve. In this direction, Mr. Ramlotan Kushwaha ji, a friend from Satna of Madhya Pradesh, has done a very commendable job. Ramlotan ji has built a museum of indigenous plantson his farm. In this museum, he has collected hundreds of medicinal plants and seeds. And he has brought them here from far flung regions. Apart from this, he also grows many types of Indian vegetables every year. People visit this garden, this museum of Ramlotan ji, and learn a lot from it. Indeed, this is a very good experiment which can be replicated in different regions of the country. I would like that those of you who can make such an effort, should attempt it. This can also open up new sources of income for you. Another benefit will be that the identity of your area will gain wide prominence through the local medicinal plants.

My dear countrymen, a few days from now we will celebrate National Doctors Day on the 1stof July. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of the great doctor and statesman of the country, Dr B.C. Roy. We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors in the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time around National Doctors Day becomes all the more special.

Friends, Hippocrates, one of the most respected persons in the world of medicine, had said:

“Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity.”

Doctors are able to serve us with the power of this very love. Therefore, it is our duty to thank them with an equal measure of affection and encourage them! By the way, there are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal Lake. This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo ji of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat Owner. He himself has also fought the battle with COVID-19 and this inspired him to start the Ambulance Service. A campaign is also underway to make people aware of this ambulance, and continuous announcements from the ambulance are being made by him. The effort is that people should wear a mask and undertake other necessary precautions too.

Friends, along with Doctors Day, Chartered Accountants Day is also celebrated on the 1stof July. A few years ago, I had asked for global level Indian audit firms as a gift from Chartered Accountants of the country. Today I want to remind them ofthat. Chartered Accountants can play a very worthy and positive role in bringing transparency to the economy. I extend my best wishes to all Chartered Accountants and their family members

My dear countrymen, there is one great feature of India's fight against Corona. Each and every person of the country has played their part in this fight. I have often spoken about this in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. But some people also complain that not a lot is discussed about them. Many people, whether they are bank staff, teachers, small traders or shopkeepers, people working in shops, street vendors, security watchmen, postmen and post office employees… Actually, this list is very long and everyone has played his or her part. Innumerable people have been involved with government and administration at different levels.

Friends, you have probably heard the name of Guru Prasad Mohapatra ji, who was the Secretary to the Government of India. Today in "Mann Ki Baat", I want to speak about him too. Guruprasad ji was diagnosed with Corona, he was admitted in the hospital and yet at the same time was performing his official duties too. He toiled day and night to increase the Oxygen producing capacities of the country and to ensure that Oxygen reached far flung areas. On the one hand, the affairs of the court, the pressure of the media, he kept fighting on many fronts simultaneously and did not stop working during his illness. Even after being told not to, he used to insist on joining the video conferences on oxygen. Such was his concern for his countrymen. He kept on making arrangements to deliver oxygen to the people of the country, regardless of himself being on the hospital bed. It is sad for all of us that the country has also lost this KarmaYogi ; Corona has snatched him away from us. There are countless people who have never been discussed. Our tribute to every such person would be that we follow the covid protocol fully, get our vaccinations done.

My dear countrymen, the best thing about 'Mann Ki Baat' is that you all contribute to it more than me. I saw a post on MyGov by Thiru R.Guruprasad ji from Chennai. You too will be pleased to know what he has written. He has written that he is a regular listener of the program "Mann Ki Baat". I am quoting a few lines from Guruprasad ji's post. He has written -

“Whenever you talk about Tamil Nadu, my interest increases even more.

You have discussed the greatness of Tamil language and Tamil culture, Tamil festivals and major places in Tamil Nadu.”

Guru Prasad ji further writes – “In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, you have also spoken many times about the achievements of the people of Tamil Nadu. What to say about your love for Thirukkural and your respect for Thiruvalluvar ji! That's why I have prepared an E-Book by compiling all that you have spoken about Tamil Nadu in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Will you say something about this e-book and also release it on the Namo App? Thanks!”

‘I was reading the letter of Guruprasad ji for you.’

Guruprasad ji, I am very happy to read this post of yours. Now, add another page to your E-Book -

नान तमिलकला चाराक्तिन पेरिये अभिमानी |

नान उलगतलये पलमायां तमिल मोलियन पेरिये अभिमानी |

There could definitely be fault in pronunciation but my efforts and my love will never diminish. I want to tell those who are not Tamil speaking, what I have told Guruprasad ji -

‘I am a big admirer of Tamil culture.

I am a big admirer of Tamil, the oldest language in the world.’

Friends, every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world belongs to our country. I take a lot of pride in Tamil. Guru Prasad ji, this effort of yours is going to give a new vision to me. When I do 'Mann Ki Baat', I put forth my point in a simple manner. I didn't know that this was even a part, an element of it. When you collected all our old conversations, I read it not once but twice. Guruprasad ji, I will definitely get this book of yours uploaded on the Namo App. Best wishes to you for future endeavours.

My dear countrymen, today we talked about the difficulties and precautions pertaining to Corona and also discussed many achievements of the country and countrymen. Now another big opportunity is in front of us too. 15th August is also approaching. Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Independence is a big inspiration for us. Let us learn to live for the country. The Struggle for Independence is the story of those who died for the country, we have to make this post-Independence time the story of those who live for the country. Our mantra should be – India First. Every decision of ours, every decision should have the basis - India First!

Friends, the country has also set many collective goals in the Amrit Mahotsav. Like, we have to revive the history related to our freedom fighters by remembering them. You will remember that in 'Mann Ki Baat', I appealed to the youth to research and write history of the freedom struggle. The motive was that young talents should come forward, young thinking, young thoughts should gain prominence, the young pen should write with new energy. I feel very happy to see that in a very short time more than two and a half thousand youth have come forward to do this work. Friends, the interesting thing is that the Struggle of the 19th - 20th century is usually talked about, but it is a matter of joy that the youth who have been born and brought up in the 21st century have taken up cudgels to bring to the forefront the history of the Freedom Struggle of 19th and 20th century. All these people have sent the full details on MyGov. These people will be writing on the freedom struggle in different languages of the country,such as Hindi – English, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi – Malayalam, Gujarati. Some are associated with the freedom struggle, gathering information about the places around them, while someone else is writing a book on tribal freedom fighters.This is a good start. I request all of you to join the Amrit Mahotsav, in whichever way you can. It is our good fortune that we are witness to the festival of 75 years of our Independence. Hence the next time we meet in 'Mann Ki Baat', we will talk more about preparations for the Amrit Mahotsav. May all of you stay healthy, move forward following the rules related to Corona and keep giving momentum to the country with your new efforts. With best wishes, thank you very much!

