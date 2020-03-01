Marijuana Chocolates Seized in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri District, One Held

Marijuana chocolates seized in Telangana (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, March 01: One person was arrested and 200 marijuana chocolates were seized in raids conducted by police in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana on Saturday. Another accused was on the run following the raid. A case was registered and further investigation was underway, news agency ANI reported. A picture showed marijuana was wrapped in golden colour chocolate covers. Ephedrine Drug Worth Rs 5 Crore Found Concealed in Wedding Invitation Cards at Bengaluru Airport.

"Police have arrested a man and seized 200 marijuana chocolates from his possession while another accused involved, is absconding. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," Balanagar Prohibition and Excise station inspector Jeevan Kiran said. In June last year, 1400 marijuana chocolates were seized in raids conducted by excise department officials in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Similarly, as many as 1320 marijuana chocolates were recovered in another raid on a shop located in Balanagar area of the district. In Karnataka last month, customs officials seized over 5 kg of ephedrine drug concealed inside 43 wedding invitation cards. The ephedrine drug, which is estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore, was found concealed in 86 pouches placed inside the wedding invitation cards.