Mirzapur, January 22: A judge in Uttar Pradesh was injured after his own gun accidently went off while he was putting on his gown inside his chamber in the Mirzapur Court complex, police said.

Additional District Judge Talewar Singh was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Mirzapur, where he was treated and the bullet was removed from his leg.

The Mirzapur Police said that the judge was in his chamber and while he was wearing his court gown, the licensed revolver he used to carry, mistakenly fell on the ground and went off, injuring his leg.

Advocates present in the court premises rushed to the aid of the injured judge, who was immediately brought to the district hospital. He is now out of danger after receiving treatment, officials said.

