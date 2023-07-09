Mumbai, July 9: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited applications from candidates for Managerial and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the various posts of the MMRCL Recruitment 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. The MMRCL Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 22 posts in the organization.

The registration process for the MMRCL Recruitment 2023 began on June 21. The last date to submit the application form online is August 1, 2023. Out of the 22 posts, 1 post is for General Manager, 2 posts for Sr. Deputy General Manager, 2 posts for Deputy General Manager and 5 posts for Assistant General Manager.

Steps To Apply for MMRCL Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com

On the homepage, click on "Career" and go under the "Recruitment" tab

A new page will open

Apply for the position you are interested in

Fill out the application form

Take a printout for future reference

Additionally, there is 1 post each for Deputy Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Supervisor (Operation Safety) and Supervisor (Material Management). Besides, there are 4 posts for Jr. Engineer -II (Track) and 2 posts for Project Assistant (Finance). Applicants who are interested to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the required educational qualification and age limit by visiting the Detailed Notification available here.

Applicants who will be for the above-mentioned posts will be called for a Personal Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their eligibility and experience in the relevant field. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MMRCL.

