Ajmer, November 12: In yet another incident of mob lynching, a 32-year-old man was assaulted and tortured by eight persons for eloping with a woman of their community in Bhoplav village. The cops have filed an FIR against the accused. The accused also forced him to drink urine and made him wear a shoe garland. The accused also branded him with a hot iron rod.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the couple, who were in a live-in relationship for a few days, had just returned to their village. The woman’s family was angry and assaulted the man and his sister. The video of the incident was made to send out a message in their community that such things will not be tolerated. Gujarat Mob Lynching: Ragpicker Lynched to Death in Surat Over Suspicion of Being Thief, Seven Arrested.

Reportedly, the victim Kalu Mogaya told police that he took his lover 21-year-old along with him to Ajmer. After their return to the village, the woman's family complained to the community panchayat and Kalu was called by the panchayat at Bhoplav village where went with his sister Meera (35). But the panchayat asked him to bring at least 5 people in his support. Bihar Mob Lynching: Youth Beaten, Made To Spit and Lick From Ground Over Alleged Theft in Muzaffarpur, 3 Held.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, cops registered an FIR against the accused. The accused has been booked for abduction, beating, and outraging the modesty of the woman.

