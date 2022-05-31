Amid the rising cases of Monkeypox reported across several countries, Union health ministry today released guidelines in connection to the possibility of the infection spreading in the country. No cases of Monkeypox have been detected in India so far. When it comes to the guidelines, it includes several principles of management for tackling the possibility of the infection spreading in India, such as isolation, contact tracing, contact monitoring, preventive measures and risk assessment

Check Tweet:

Union Health Ministry issues guidelines to States/UTs on the management of Monkeypox disease Clinical Specimens to be sent to NIV Pune Apex Laboratory through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network There are no reported cases of monkey pox in India, as on date. — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

