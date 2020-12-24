New Delhi, December 24: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya, YSRCP’s Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy are among the leaders who extended maximum help to their constituents during the lockdown in 2020 amid coronavirus. The findings were by a survey done by the New Delhi-based citizen engagement platform, GovernEye Systems.

According to an Indian Express report, a survey was launched on October 1 and 25 Lok Sabha MPs were shortlisted on the basis of nominations received in their favour. The top 10 MPs were identified based on field interviews and feedback from the respective constituencies. Rahul Gandhi Meets Migrant Labourers in Delhi Embarking on Journey to Home; Delhi Police Denies Accusation of Detaining Group Which Met Him.

Here's the list of the top 10 MPs:

Anil Firojiya (BJP)

Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP)

Rahul Gandhi (INC)

Mahua Moitra (TMC)

L.S. Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Hemant Tukaram Godse (Shiv Sena)

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD)

Shankar Lalwani (BJP)

Dr. T. Sumathy (a) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK)

Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP)

A total of 33,82,560 valid nominations were received for 512 Lok Sabha MPs between Oct 1, 2020, and Oct 15, 2020.

Rahul Gandhi’s constituency aide quoted in a Times of India report spoke about how he closely worked with the district administration to upgrade health infrastructure. From helping with masks, hand sanitisers, hand-held thermometers and ventilators, which were in short supply. He had also extended support to people from Wayanad and the rest of Kerala stranded in different parts of India and abroad who needed logistical support.

