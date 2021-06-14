Raipur, June 14: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Mountaineering academy will start soon in Chhattisgarh to promote adventure sports in the state. This academy will start in Bastar. Chief Minister Shri Baghel made this announcement during his meeting with Naina Singh Dhakad, a young mountaineer of Chhattisgarh at his residence office here today.

Naina Singh told the Chief Minister that she had succeeded in scaling the world's highest peak Mount Everest on June 1st. The Chief Minister congratulated Naina Singh for this splendid achievement. He said that this achievement has made Chhattisgarh proud. Shri Baghel wished Naina Singh for her bright future.

During meeting with Chief Minister Mr. Baghel, mountaineer Naina Singh Dhakad told that she hails from Takaraguda village, 17 km from Jagdalpur district headquarter, she is associated with mountaineering since 2010. It started through NSS. She told that before conquering the world's highest peak Mount Everest on June 1st, she also successfully climbed 8 thousand 516 meters high Mount Lhotse on 23rd May.

She is the second woman mountaineer in the country to scale both these peaks. She told that she is the second woman from the state to conquer Everest.

On this occasion, Home Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Shri Ravindra Choubey, Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudra Kumar, Food Minister Shri Amarjit Bhagat, Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Bastar Additional Collector Shri Arvind Ekka, Sports Officer Shri Rajendra Dekate were present.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2018, Rahul Gupta, a resident of Ambikapur city of Surguja division of Tribal Zone, had achieved the distinction of being the first mountaineer of the state by conquering Mount Everest.