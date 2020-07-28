Hyderabad/Mumbai, July 28: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at Hyderabad and Mumbai offices of GVK Group of Companies. The searches were conducted in connection with the Rs 805 crore Mumbai airport scam case. Earlier on July 2, Central Bureau of Investigation had conducted the searches at the Mumbai and Hyderabad offices of GVK group.

Before the search, ED had registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the chairman of GVK Group of Companies and the managing director of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in connection with the case. The case relates to the allegations of financial irregularities of Rs 805 crore. Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society Scam: Jaipur Court Directs SOG to Probe Role of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and His Associates in Rs 884 Crore Corruption Case.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the chairman of GVK Group of Companies and the managing director of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in connection with the case. https://t.co/WGxG1nciPb — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

In the ECIR, the Enforcement Directorate had mentioned that over Rs 800 crore was siphoned off by accused person which resulted in the loss to the public exchequer between 2012 and 2018. Apart from ED, CBI had too conducted similar searches against MIAL. The CBI had also filed cases against G Venkata Krishna Reddy, GV Sanjay Reddy and officials of the AAI and nine other private firms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).