Mumbai, November 23: A fire broke out in Chikoowadi area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. According to reports, three fire engines were rushed to Chikoowadi. The exact local where the fire incident has been reported was not immediately known. Chikoowadi area is in Borivali West, Mumbai.

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident. It was not clear what caused the fire. Further details about the fire incident were awaited.

Last week, a massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Kurla West area. The fire had erupted at a godown at Khadi No 3 near Sarvodaya Hotel. Kurla is one of the most densely populated areas of the maximum city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).