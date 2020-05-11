Mumbai Local Train Services Should Start For Essential Service Providers, Says Uddhav Thackeray During Video Conferencing Meeting With PM Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday pitched for resuming local train services in Mumbai. Thackeray during video conferencing meeting of CMs of all the states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mumbai local trains should be started again for the people who are engaged in essential services during coronavirus lockdown. India Sees Highest Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 67,152; Country's Death Toll Mounts to 2,206.

The Mumbai local services have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thackeray also asked the Centre to take the decision about very cautiously as coronavirus cases can peak in June or July. He said, “Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously.” Gujarat Govt Orders All Home Deliveries to be Cashless in Ahmedabad, Delivery Staff to Compulsorily Download Aarogya Setu App.

The Maharashtra CM also urged the Mod government that it should deploy central forces in the state if the need arises. Thackeray stated, “I request that if the need arises the state should be given central forces as police are under heavy pressure, and their personnel are also getting infected.”

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 22,171 in Maharashtra on Monday. Over 800 people also lost their lives in this state. Meanwhile, more than 700 Maharashtra police personnel have also contracted coronavirus till now. Seven cops in the state have lost their lives.

In the video-conference with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role played by state governments as well as the Centre in containing the spread of coronavirus in India. PM Modi said that the country's handling of COVID-19 has been globally recognised and appreciated globally. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also suggested the economic activities would inch towards normalcy in the next few days.