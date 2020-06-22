Mumbai, June 22: The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for lower courts has been modified keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases. According to a Times of India report, the principal judge of sessions court on Saturday ordered that they will work only in one sitting with limited judges from 11 am to 2 pm till June 30.

According to the High Court directions, the Court was functioning in two shifts- and the second session ended at 5:30 pm. The circular issued mentioned that courts will be hearing only urgent cases. Other points mentioned in the SOP will remain unchanged, like wearing masks and keeping in mind other precautionary measures. BMC Launches 'Mission Zero' Rapid Action Plan in Mumbai's Andheri to Contain Spread of COVID-19, 50 Mobile Vans to Conduct Preliminary Medical Examination.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India with a total of 132075 cases and 6,170 deaths so far. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched “Mission Zero" Rapid Action Plan. Under this mission, 50 mobile dispensary vans will now visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali areas for two-three weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).