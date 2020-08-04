Mumbai, August 4: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was convicted and he got a life sentence after he failed to explain how his dead wife’s blood appeared on clothes he was wearing the day she was bludgeoned to death at their Mulund residence in 2017. According to a Times of India report, sessions court recently found Jayesh Mhadlekar guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Shreya, after suspecting her of having an affair.

The accused absconded after her death and returned a few days later. He denied any involvement and claimed that he was in Hyderabad when his wife was murdered. The court found out that Shreya was a victim of repeated domestic violence. Jayesh had even hit her once with a pressure cooker and had ripped out her hair. Mumbai Shocker: 53-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Life For Killing His Wife With a Grinding Stone.

The prosecution succeeded in establishing that the woman was killed by Jayesh as the relationship with his deceased wife was strained and there were several instances of assaulting her prior to her murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).