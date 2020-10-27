Mumbai, October 27: Terrorists are planning to reportedly attack the financial capital amid the festive season. According to Navbharat Times report, Mumbai Police has issued a high alert following intelligence information and has been directed to increase security in the state.

As per reports, police have also banned drones and flying objects from flying in and around Mumbai. Journalist Deepak Chaurasia also tweeted about the same and said that according to reports, the terrorist are planning to carry out major attacks across the city. Pakistan Blast: At least 7 Dead, 70 Injured After Explosion Rocks Peshawar's Dir Colony.

Mumbai on High Alert

मुंबई में एक बार फिर आतंकी हमले की आशंका जताई गई है. इसको लेकर मुंबई पुलिस ने अलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया है. हमले की आशंका के बाद शहर में ड्रोन उड़ाने पर भी पाबंदी लगा दी गई है. खुफिया सूत्रों ने कहा है कि आतंकी मुंबई में बड़े हमले कर सकते हैं. — Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) October 27, 2020

A blast was reported in Peshawar’s Dir Colony earlier today. According to the latest report, at least 7 people have died and 70 are injured in a blast near a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony. The injured were rushed to the hospital and several are reported to be critical.

