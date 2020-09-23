Mumbai, September 23: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Mumbai over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rain with occasional intense rain spell likely over parts of Mumbai during next 6 hours. Moreover, heavy rainfall is very likely over Mumbai during next 24 hours. The city received one of the highest showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season. MeT officials have already warned Mumbaikars of more rainfall on Wednesday. Mumbai Rains: COVID-19 Dedicated Nair Hospital Flooded Due to Heavy Overnight Downpour in City, Watch Video.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 120 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to the IMD, rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. Due to incessant rains in the metropolis since Tuesday night, waterlogging was reported at many places, disrupting rail and road traffic. "Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director-General K S Hosalikar said.

Light to moderate rain with occasional intense rain spell likely over parts of Mumbai during next 6 hrs. Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Mumbai during next 24 hrs. Mumbai Rains (in cm) from 0830 hours to 1130 hours today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. This is the fourth-highest rainfall in the Maharashtra capital's history. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 147.8 mm rainfall during the same period. In wake of IMD's warning of torrential rains, the BMC called for the closure of all offices, establishments, etc., except for essential services, and for citizens to leave their homes only if necessary.

