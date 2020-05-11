Mumbai Reports 791 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Today; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 14,355 With 528 Fatalities in Maharashtra Capital

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 11: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 14,355 on Monday after 791 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty people also lost their lives in the capital city of Maharashtra due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 3,110 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the city so far. The deadly virus also claimed 528 lives in Mumbai. 'India's Success in Handling COVID-19 Globally Recognised', Says PM Narendra Modi in Video-Conference With State CMs.

In Mumbai, Dharavi continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot. The number of coronavirus cases crossed 900-mark on May 11 after 57 more people were tested positive in this Asia’s biggest slum. Till now, 916 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Around 30 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

BMC's Tweet:

According to reports, amid rising number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi, the BMC is planning to start a 100-bed hospital at the Urban Health Training Centre (UHTC) It is a branch of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 1,230 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 23,401. At least 868 people also lost their lives in this western state of India.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the Centre to resume local train services in Mumbai. Thackeray during video conferencing meeting of CMs of all the states with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mumbai local trains should be started again for the people who are engaged in essential services during coronavirus lockdown.

India on Monday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases. The country reported 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country also mounted to 2,206. According to the Health Ministry, there are 44,029 active cases, while 20,917 individuals recovered from the disease.