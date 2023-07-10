Mumbai, July 10: The Kayan police recently arrested a man for allegedly sending a message to a woman by posing as a BJP MLA on Facebook. Police officials said that the accused allegedly catfished a woman by messaging her from a fake Facebook account of a BJP MLA. The accused impersonated Kalyan East BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and even created a fake account in the saffron party leader's name.

The incident came to light when a few women asked Gaikwad if he had sent them friend requests or messages on Facebook. Learning about women receiving messages in his name, the BJP MLA approached the Thane police commissioner, reports the Times of India. Following this, Kolswwadi police station began probing the incident. After tracing and tracking the account, the police learned about the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Car Parts To Pay for Girlfriend's Shopping Expenses; Arrested.

On Saturday, the police arrested the accused Chandan Shirsekar (28), a resident of Kolsewadi. An officer from Kolsewadi police station said that Shirsekar was allegedly using Wi-Fi and hotspot of several people in order to evade arrest. While the accused has been arrested, BJP MLA Gaikwad claimed that the accused could be working at someone's behest to defame him.

What Is Catfishing?

A day after his arrest, accused Shirsekar was produced before the Kalyan court that sent him into police custody. Meanwhile, it is important to understand what is catfishing. In simple terms, Catfishing takes place when a person allegedly sets up a fake online profile on social media platforms and dating apps. Usually, people who catfish others do so in order to trick those who are looking for love so that they could extort money from them. Mumbai Shocker: Driver Brings 20-Year-Old Businesswoman to Isolated Place on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Molests Her Inside Cab; Investigation Launched.

Conman or fraudsters who usually resort to catfishing usually use someone else's photos and even refuse to meet in real or on a video call. In a separate incident that took place in Mumbai, a 24-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a woman in the city. The incident took place in a moving rickshaw in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused and produced him before a court.

